Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Kearney, NE
