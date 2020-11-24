Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Kearney, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.