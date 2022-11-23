 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

