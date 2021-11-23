Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly clou…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 d…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloud…
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney area. I…
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the K…
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect …
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Th…