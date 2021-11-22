Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly clou…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 d…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney area. I…
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the K…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloud…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Th…