Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.