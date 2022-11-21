Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions …
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 8 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thu…
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. It should b…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: A few clouds. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Kearney people should be prepared for tempera…