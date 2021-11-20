 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

