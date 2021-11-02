Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degre…
A nor’easter is an extratropical cyclone named for the strong northeasterly winds that blow across the northeastern U.S. and extreme eastern Canada.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecast…
This evening in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a c…
For the drive home in Kearney: Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It sh…
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
For the drive home in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney t…
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…