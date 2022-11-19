It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Kearney, NE
