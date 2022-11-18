Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.