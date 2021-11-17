 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

