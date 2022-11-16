Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.