Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from TUE 11:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.