Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Kearney, NE

It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

