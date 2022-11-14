Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% c…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Today's co…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We'll …
This evening in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow.…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Variable cloudiness and windy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Kearney …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear …