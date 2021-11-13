Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Kearney, NE
