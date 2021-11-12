Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Friday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Kearney, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.