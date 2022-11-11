Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Kearney, NE
