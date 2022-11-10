 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

