Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

