It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 3:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Kearney, NE
A nor’easter is an extratropical cyclone named for the strong northeasterly winds that blow across the northeastern U.S. and extreme eastern Canada.
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
