Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 3:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

