Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.