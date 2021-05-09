 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

