Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

