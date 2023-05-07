Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some showers and storms this morning, but the chance for hail, strong wind, flooding, and possibly tornadoes is during the late afternoon and …
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
Kearney will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …