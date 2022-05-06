Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
