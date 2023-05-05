Kearney will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.