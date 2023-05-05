Kearney will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Kearney. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…