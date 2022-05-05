Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.