Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Kearney, NE
