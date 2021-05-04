Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Kearne…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine t…
Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 deg…
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…