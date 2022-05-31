Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
