Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

