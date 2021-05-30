 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

