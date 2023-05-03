Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.