Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Kearne…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine t…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney co…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expe…