The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2023 in Kearney, NE
