Kearney will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in Kearney, NE
