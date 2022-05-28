Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.