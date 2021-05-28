Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.