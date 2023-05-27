Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house with…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 …
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …