Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until THU 2:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.