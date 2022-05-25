Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.