Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher…
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 de…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low te…
This evening in Kearney: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Kea…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees toda…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney will see wa…