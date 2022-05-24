Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.