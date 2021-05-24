Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Advisory until MON 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
