Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph.