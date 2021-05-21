Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Kearney, NE

The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.