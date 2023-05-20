The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.