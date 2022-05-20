Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Kearney, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 20, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

