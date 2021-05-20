Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.